MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman preparing to go to the hospital for serious pain instead gave birth to an unexpected baby girl.

WCVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sirCX8 ) Christine Harvey was waiting for a ride to the hospital when she suddenly went into labor Monday.

Neighbors called 911, but Harvey gave birth to a baby girl before first responders arrived to her Malden home. The family says it was not aware a baby was on the way.

Neighbors have donated clothes and other items.

Harvey’s boyfriend, Doug Rogers, says both mother and child are doing well. He says he is “blessed.”

The couple has two other children together.

