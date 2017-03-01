RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina, woman is raising money to pay for a new billboard to counter one criticized as sexist and misogynistic.
The billboard that appeared in February alongside a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.”
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2lWqenD) that Paula Atwood of Raleigh has set up an online GoFundMe account titled “Help Us Send a Counter Message” to raise $10,000 for a billboard with a message of inclusivity, such as “Gender equality benefits everyone.”
She says any unused donations will go to N.C. Women United, which advocates for women’s equality.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
The “Real men” billboard alongside Interstate 40 Business West belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising. Bill Whiteheart says its buyer wants to rename anonymous.
___
This story has been corrected to read “men” not “mean”
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.