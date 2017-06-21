CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman in labor who demanded that a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Police in Concord arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia, of Concord, about six months after her son was born in September. He is in state custody.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2srr54C) Farruggia told the court Wednesday that drug addiction made her lose sight of everything that was important, but she said she’s committed to being a better person.
Farruggia can get out earlier if she completes a drug treatment program.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
The case against the woman accused of giving Farruggia the injection is ongoing.