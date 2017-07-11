BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was in a hammock attached to a rooftop chimney in Boston was injured after the brick chimney collapsed on her.
Boston Emergency Medical Services responded around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
A spokesman says it took about 45 minutes to extract the woman from the debris and lower her from the roof of the four-story building with the help of a fire department ladder truck.
She was hospitalized with serious injuries.
A fire department spokesman says the 21-year-old woman was in the hammock with another person, who wasn’t injured. The other end of the hammock was attached to a pole.
In May, a man was injured in Amherst when a rooftop hammock he was in pulled down the cinder block chimney to which it was secured.