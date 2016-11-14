HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say a woman is in the hospital after she was bitten by what she called a large shark off Maui.

A spokesman from the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said the incident Monday occurred in front of a lifeguard stand.

He says lifeguards treated the woman before she was taken to the hospital.

The woman says a shark bit her about 40 yards offshore from Kamaole (kah-mah-OH’-lay) Beach Park. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the bite came from a shark or another sea creature.

An official has gone to the hospital to interview the victim.

The woman’s name and condition were immediately available. Maui County posted shark-warning signs along the beach.