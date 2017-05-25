LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman has died after she was hit by a train in Kentucky.
WAVE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qS9CBC ) that Louisville Metro Police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train in southwestern Jefferson County on Wednesday night.
Authorities have not confirmed the woman’s age or released her identity.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
