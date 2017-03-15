CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago woman gave birth to a baby girl while stuck on the city’s Lake Shore Drive during a snowstorm.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the baby gave a “good strong cry” when she was born Tuesday morning during rush-hour traffic. A storm was moving along Lake Michigan that the National Weather Service says would eventually dump as much as 8 inches in Chicago.

Paramedics responded after the father’s frantic 911 call. Langford says the couple pulled over while heading to the hospital when the mother “knew things were getting close.” He says the firefighters and paramedics noticed the baby was coming quickly and “proceeded to let it happen.”

Baby and mother were taken to the hospital where Langford says the baby was “doing well.”