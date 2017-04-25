READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison in the death of a disabled man whose foot wounds became severely infected and filled with maggots.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2p0UmBo ) reports that 43-year-old Stacey Ann Cunnius pleaded no contest Tuesday in Berks County to third-degree murder and neglect of care for a dependent person. Under such a plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors can prove the charges.

Prosecutors said Cunnius’ boyfriend, 43-year-old Jessie McCrimmon, died last year because he didn’t receive proper care and “endured considerable pain.” Investigators said McCrimmon had spina bifida and was missing toes on his right foot and had bone exposed. His left foot was being held on by necrotic flesh.

This story has been corrected to show that McCrimmon died in 2015, not last year.

