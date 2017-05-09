ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A woman convicted of killing her husband and their live-in mistress has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.
The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Ann Anastasi was sentenced Tuesday. She entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree murder in December.
Prosecutors say in October 2015, police found 40-year-old Anthony Anastasi Jr. fatally shot and 25-year-old Jacqueline Riggs stabbed to death in the basement of the Lothian home they shared with Ann Anastasi.
Prosecutors say the three were in a relationship, but Riggs and Anthony Anastasi moved together into the basement.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
Investigators say Ann Anastasi plotted with a 13-year-old girl and the girl’s boyfriend, 18-year-old Gabriel Struss, to kill Anthony Anastasi and Riggs. Struss has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.