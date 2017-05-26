PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the death of a Massachusetts man whose body was found buried under newly poured concrete at her home.
Michelle Morin was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to charges of conspiring to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, felony assault, and failure to report a death in the May 2015 killing of 60-year-old Domingo Ortiz, of Worcester.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a murder charge.
The 42-year-old Morin was one of four people charged in the death of Ortiz, a father of five. The others await trial.
Prosecutors say Ortiz had been drinking with Morin and the others in the Burrillville home when there was an argument and Ortiz was killed.
