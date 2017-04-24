CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Russian woman found shot in the Oregon woods arrived in the U.S. last month and was having a relationship with the man arrested in her death.
Benton County Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said Monday that 27-year-old Anna Alekseyevna Repkina was in a “love triangle relationship” with William Hargrove and another woman.
Hargrove is being held without bail in Benton County on a murder charge. His attorney, Mike Flinn, declined to comment.
Undersheriff Gregory Ridler says Repkina entered the United States through Los Angeles International Airport on March 1.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
Matusko says Repkina and the other woman were living at separate locations when the other woman told Hargrove to choose between them.
She says Hargrove then took Repkina to a remote logging road and shot her.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.