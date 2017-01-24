RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a woman involved in the kidnapping of the father of a North Carolina assistant district attorney has been found guilty for her role in the case.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday 30-year-old Shamieka Goodall was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a substantive count of kidnapping.

Goodall faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Kelvin Melton, who is serving a life sentence in the case, was accused of commanding gang members to abduct the prosecutor, but his underlings botched the plan and snatched the prosecutor’s father instead.

Authorities said Frank Janssen’s captors were finalizing details to kill him and dispose of his body when a SWAT team stormed an Atlanta apartment and rescued him.