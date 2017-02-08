RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say they found a woman chained up in a shed outside of Fayetteville.
News outlets report that Hoke County deputies responding to a disturbance call Tuesday heard a noise coming from a shed behind a home in Raeford. Authorities say they looked inside the shed and found a woman who was restrained with rope and a chain.
Deputies say the woman told them she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will.
Fifty-two-year-old Gary Alen McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.
The woman suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.
Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.
