BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman says she was forced into her car at gunpoint, robbed of her cell phone and wallet, and later ordered into the trunk. She managed to jump out as the gunman began to drive off from a gas station.
Police on Thursday were searching for the suspect who kidnapped the 25-year-old woman outside her apartment in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nJjPM8 ) that she escaped more than an hour later after the car stopped at Gas Land, where he unsuccessfully tried to withdraw cash from an ATM.
As the suspect started to drive off, the trunk popped open. The woman jumped out, rolled once and ran inside the store, where station owner Yosef Alsabah says he locked the door and called police.
