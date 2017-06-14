VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — A woman leaving a Mississippi restaurant accidentally drove through a wall of the establishment, bumping a customer with her Jeep as a waitress was taking their breakfast order.

News outlets report that one person was taken to a hospital after the accident at BJ’s restaurant in Vancleave on Tuesday. The person’s condition was unknown.

Customers rallied to help rebuild the eatery in south Mississippi’s Jackson County. Owner Amy Byrd says a construction crew that eats at BJ’s every day came to help clean up and repair the wooden wall.

Byrd says BJ’s took to-go orders all day Tuesday and opened for business as usual at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.