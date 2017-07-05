SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho are hunting a black bear near Priest Lake that attacked and injured a 60-year-old woman and her two dogs.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Phil Cooper says the attack occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a trail near the Priest Lake Visitors Center on the southwest corner of the lake.

Cooper says the woman reported walking on a trail when a large black bear charged, biting her on her head, side and abdomen.

Cooper says the woman called relatives and they arrived 30 minutes later and had to yell to make the bear leave the area.

The woman was taken to a Spokane, Washington, hospital with injuries authorities say aren’t life-threatening.

Cooper says a local veterinarian treated the dogs and they’ll recover.