PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after the boat she was on crashed into a pylon on the Columbia River.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Port of Portland fire crews responded Monday night to a report of a boat sinking near the Glen Jackson Bridge, which carries Interstate 205 over the river.

Deputies found a man and a woman in the water near the north end of the bridge.

Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Gaidos says the woman died from her injuries at Southwest Washington Medical Center. The man sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Gaidos says neither boater was wearing a life vest.