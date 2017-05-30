YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died and a man has been critically injured after an SUV they were riding in crashed into a firetruck that was stopped at the scene of an earlier crash in southeastern Michigan.
No firefighters were injured. They had stopped Monday night along westbound Interstate 94 in the Ypsilanti area following a rollover crash when the truck was hit from behind.
Authorities say the Ypsilanti Fire Department truck had its emergency lights operating at the time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Authorities say a third person in the SUV had what were described as minor injuries. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.
