CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in South Carolina after strong winds toppled a tree, causing it to fall onto her home.
Authorities in Lancaster County say the woman died Thursday afternoon.
Wind advisories are in effect Friday across much of North and South Carolina, a day after storms moved through the area.
The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) are possible Friday across most of the Carolinas. Sustained winds could be as high as 25 mph (40 kph).
A gale warning is in effect off the North Carolina coast, with possible seas of up to 11 feet (3 meters).
An earlier round of storms in the Southeast on Sunday and Monday killed five people.
