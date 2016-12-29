GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — A woman is dead and two children are injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area.
Police say the three people, who were all visiting from out of state, fell from a lift Thursday at Ski Granby Ranch. Police say one of the children was hospitalized in stable condition and the other was flown to Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver for treatment.
Police spokeswoman Schelly Olson says ski resort officials reported they fell about 20 feet onto snow. She said state regulators who oversee chairlifts are helping to investigate.
The ski area about 90 miles west of Denver promotes itself as a family-friendly resort without the hassles of larger, more famous ski resorts.
The death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.
