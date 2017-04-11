HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman delivering food for the Meals on Wheels program has been killed by her pickup truck as it rolled over her in a Connecticut driveway.

Police say 78-year-old Carol Moriarty was making a delivery to a home in Clinton on Tuesday and her pickup truck was parked on an incline in the driveway. They say when she returned to the truck it began to roll backward and she tried to stop it but was knocked down.

Moriarty suffered head injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

Moriarty was from Old Lyme. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a senior center based in Clinton and Old Saybrook.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people who can’t buy or prepare their own food, especially the elderly.