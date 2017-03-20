GIFFORD, Fla. (AP) — A man and his son are in custody after a shootout with authorities serving a search warrant in a suspected central Florida “drug house” left a woman dead.
Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar told reporters the shooting happened early Sunday near Vero Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Loar says 37-year-old Andrew Coffee III struggled with deputies who tried to take him into custody. At the same time 23-year-old Andrew Coffee IV opened fire from a bedroom window. Members of the SWAT team returned fire and 21-year-old Alteria Woods was killed.
Loar says SWAT team Deputy Kelsey Zorc was grazed by a bullet on the right shoulder.
The Coffees were arrested and face multiple charges. Three other women in the home weren’t injured.
