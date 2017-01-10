WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a Florida woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her then-husband say they will not ask to move her third trial out of Palm Beach County.

Dalia Dippolito’s attorneys said in a statement Tuesday that they believe they can get a fair trial in Palm Beach County and will not ask Judge Glenn Kelley for a change of venue.

They had asked to move her second trial out of Palm Beach, but Kelley denied the request. The jury in that trial split 3-3 on her guilt, causing a mistrial.

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were tossed on appeal.

The 2009 case gained national attention as millions saw videos of her trying to hire the hit man on the television show “Cops” and online.