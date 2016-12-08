ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of killing her twin sister by driving their SUV off a cliff in Hawaii is expected to clear the way for her extradition from upstate New York.

Alexandria Duval is expected to waive her right to an extradition hearing in an Albany court on Friday morning. Duval’s lawyer says she wants to get back to Hawaii and defend herself against a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities in Hawaii say Duval was driving an SUV in May with her sister, Anastasia, in the passenger seat when the vehicle crashed into a rock wall and plunged about 200 feet.

The 38-year-old traveled to upstate New York after an initial indictment stemming from the fatal crash was dismissed by a judge earlier this year.

She was arrested in Albany last month