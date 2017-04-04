WAGONER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers during an attempted home burglary.
Court records show 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez entered the plea Tuesday in Wagoner County District Court.
Rodriguez is charged in the March 27 deaths of Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff. Prosecutors say Rodriguez drove the three to a home near the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow where they broke into the residence and were shot by the 23-year-old son of the homeowner.
Rodriguez admitted in two TV interviews that she drove the three knowing they intended to rob the home, but that she doesn’t feel responsible for their deaths.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
Prosecutors declined to charge the son, saying he “acted justifiably” in defending the home.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.