TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police have made a third arrest in the 2014 killing of a Florida State University law professor, a woman with ties both to the family of the victim’s ex-wife and one of the alleged shooters.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports (http://on.tdo.com/2dHVDcX ) that 31-year-old Katherine Magbanua was charged with murder Saturday for the July 2014 slaying of Daniel Markel.

Police have said Magbanua had relationships with one of the alleged gunmen and Charles Adelson, the brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson. Court records say Magbanua received payments from the Adelson family.

Adelson family attorney David O. Markus said Sunday that “it’s sad” police are pressuring a single mother by threatening to make Magbanua’s children parentless in the event of a possible conviction. Markus says the Adelsons had no involvement in Markel’s death.