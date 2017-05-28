TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.

Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.

The couple lived in Florida.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2saIfRa ) that Jan Sochalski was found dead at her home in Palm Coast on Thursday. A deputy who had been dispatched for a wellness check found the 62-year-old woman slumped over a chair on the back porch.

Sochalski was a retired nurse.

Police told the newspaper they don’t believe her death was suspicious.