BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman charged in the beating death of a man at a Vermont homeless camp plans to plead guilty.
The Burlington Free Press reported Thursday court documents show Allison Gee will plead guilty to aggravated assault Monday.
Gee was among five people charged in the death of Amos Beede, who police say was beaten in the Burlington homeless camp last May and later died of head injuries. All five originally were charged with murder.
Under the plea agreement, Gee will serve five years in prison. The four other suspects face possible prison sentences of 20 years to life if convicted.
Beede was attacked at a camp near the Lake Champlain waterfront. He suffered head trauma, facial fractures and broken ribs.
His family says he went to the camp to support others in need.
