HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged in connection with the death of her autistic teenage son.
Police say 33-year-old Katiria Tirado faces arraignment Thursday on a charge of cruelty to persons in connection with the death Tuesday of her 17-year-old son, Matthew. She was being held on $200,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.
Police say the mother called 911 Tuesday morning because her son was vomiting.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.
Police say he appeared malnourished. He was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 88 pounds. He also had cuts and bruises on his face, torso and arms.
The teen’s cause of death remains under investigation.
