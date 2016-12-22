WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants were found in her squalid home has asked a judge to throw out evidence police found during a search of the house.
Erika Murray is charged in the deaths of two of three dead babies found in her Blackstone home in September 2014.
The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hWsh9t ) reports that her attorney, Keith Halpern, told a judge Wednesday that a police search of the home exceeded the scope of the search warrant, which he called “vague, overbroad and fatally defective.”
Prosecutors countered that given the “bizarre and unusual” facts of the case, the search was justified.
The judge did not immediately rule.
Murray is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com
