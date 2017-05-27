SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says a woman chained in a shipping container for two months by a serial killer will get the $25,000 reward for helping solve a quadruple slaying after nearly 13 years.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters the woman is the reason deputies were able to arrest Todd Kohlhepp in November.
The 46-year-old former real estate agent pleaded guilty Friday to seven counts of murder in killings over 13 years and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Wright says while the woman was chained and raped last fall, Kohlhepp told her details no one but the killer knew about four people shot to death at a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop in 2003.
Prosecutors say the woman told authorities those details in an ambulance after her rescue.
