LEICESTER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who bought a scratch-off ticket to show her husband that lottery tickets are a waste of money has won $1 million.
Glenda Blackwell of Leicester tells WLOS-TV (http://bit.ly/2ePHaJB) that her husband asked her to buy two Powerball tickets from a Quik Mart last Saturday, but she bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.
Blackwell said she was trying to show her husband that no one ever wins and buying tickets is a waste of money.
Now she’s eating her words — and enjoying every bite.
The 57-year-old Blackwell says she’s going to use the $415,500 lump sum after taxes to buy a home and pay for her granddaughters’ college.
