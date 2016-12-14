WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a woman who had been handcuffed stole a police car in the District of Columbia and led officers on a chase that ended with a crash in northern Virginia.

D.C. Housing Authority spokesman Richard A. Smith says the incident began when a Housing Authority officer arrested a 26-year-old woman Tuesday for violating a court order to stay away from a housing complex.

The unidentified woman was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the cruiser. While the officer was outside the cruiser, Smith says the woman got into the front seat and drove off.

Police chased the vehicle into northern Virginia, where the suspect crashed while trying to get onto Interstate 395.

Police say the suspect hit multiple vehicles, including a D.C. police car.