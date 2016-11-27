NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a woman who they say stole items from several people who were waiting for performers from the Broadway hit “Hamilton” outside the theater.

Police say that between May 25 and Nov. 6, six theatergoers had their belongings stolen as they waited outside the Richard Rodgers Theater to see the stars of the show.

The woman allegedly used the victims’ credit cards to purchase $2,200 worth of merchandise at various locations in the city including Macy’s department store, Junior’s Restaurant and Duane Reade.

The woman was caught on surveillance cameras at various stores where police say she used the credit cards.