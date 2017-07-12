AMITE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman who authorities say looted her next-door neighbor’s flooded house last year has been arrested.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 29-year-old Danielle Mease was arrested Monday and charged with possession of stolen property and theft by fraud and looting.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that several items were stolen from an Amite-area house during a declared state of emergency last August. Authorities say they received a tip last week that Mease sold one of the stolen items to another neighbor. When detectives searched her home, they found stolen tools, clothing and designer handbags.
Mease’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Antolin Almaguer, also was arrested on drug and possession of stolen property charges.
It’s unclear if the two have lawyers.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com
