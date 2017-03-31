ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged after police found her 2-year-old son asleep alone in a shopping cart in a Wal-Mart.
Local media said a police report states several employees noticed the boy sleeping in the game room of the Anderson store Thursday.
Paging the parents didn’t work so they called police.
Responding officers noticed a woman watching them and say she walked away when they approached her. Twenty-nine-year-old Ashley Spivey of Anderson is charged with child neglect.
Police say she told them she had left the child with her boyfriend and didn’t know where he was.
Investigators called the man who was at work and told them Spivey had dropped him off Thursday morning.
There is no word on whether Spivey has an attorney.
