ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused by authorities of orchestrating her husband’s murder to collect $600,000 in insurance money has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/ENPHN8 ) reports that Yolinda Hunter Doss was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Authorities say Navy Cmdr. Alphonso Mortimer Doss was found strangled in an Orange Park motel room in February 2014.
Another defendant, Anthony Delane Washington, received a life sentence last fall after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death. A third defendant has yet to stand trial.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
