PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of accepting thousands of dollars in donations after duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer has pleaded not guilty.
Twenty-five-year-old Hillary McLellan, of Sebago, was indicted last month on a felony theft charge. She is accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses.
She and her attorney left the courtroom without comment on Tuesday.
If convicted, McLellan faces up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Her friends told the Portland Press Herald that they secretly recorded McLellan admitting she didn’t have cancer and they turned the video over to police. They say they became suspicious when she showed no side effects of radiation and chemotherapy.