CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly drugging her son to calm him.
Police say a 27-year-old Cranberry Township woman admitted she gave her 10-year-old son trazodone to calm him after he fought with his siblings in December. It’s a prescription narcotic to treat depression but also sometimes used to treat insomnia. WXPI reports (http://bit.ly/2jwAJwA) that the child’s teachers contacted police after noticing he was lethargic and could not pay attention. The boy told police his mother gave him a white pill to go to sleep.
The Cranberry Township woman, who has not been identified to protect her child’s identity, will face charges of child endangerment and delivering a controlled substance. A hearing date has not been set.
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.