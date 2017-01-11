BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of bilking investors in a North Dakota oil patch company she owned with a man who was convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Sarah Creveling is charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering. Authorities say she was part of a scheme to defraud people who invested in a Minot trucking company she owned along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.

Henrikson was convicted last year for ordering the deaths of two former oil patch associates, including a Spokane, Washington, businessman, and sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison.

Creveling faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A change of plea hearing has not been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors could not be immediately reached for comment.

___

