HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charges against a Philadelphia woman accused of attacking a police horse while protesting a demonstration against Shariah law in Pennsylvania have been upheld.
Harrisburg police say 23-year-old Lisa Joy Simon hit a state trooper’s horse in the neck with a flag pole that had a nail protruding from it. Neither the horse nor the trooper was badly injured.
Simon’s attorney argued at a hearing Wednesday that she was likely protecting herself as the trooper was using the horse to push back a crowd. PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sNWXCp) a judge found enough evidence to send the case to Dauphin County court.
Simon was part of a group protesting against the anti-Islamic law demonstrators.
Similar rallies have been held in other states. Some Muslim groups have said the protesters unfairly distort their beliefs.
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com