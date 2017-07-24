GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of removing a drain plug from her fiance’s kayak and contributing to his drowning on New York’s Hudson river has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP’-see) resident Angelika Graswald removed the plug from 46-year-old Vincent Viafore’s kayak and pushed a floating paddle away from him after the kayak capsized in April 2015.

Graswald had been facing murder and manslaughter charges but pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Monday in Orange County Court.

Her attorney has said the death was an accident, caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

Graswald had been in custody awaiting trial. The criminally negligent homicide charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.