GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of removing a drain plug from her fiance’s kayak and contributing to his drowning on New York’s Hudson river has pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors say Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP’-see) resident Angelika Graswald removed the plug from 46-year-old Vincent Viafore’s kayak and pushed a floating paddle away from him after the kayak capsized in April 2015.
Graswald had been facing murder and manslaughter charges but pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Monday in Orange County Court.
Her attorney has said the death was an accident, caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Why Republicans can’t govern | David Brooks / Syndicated columnist
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
Graswald had been in custody awaiting trial. The criminally negligent homicide charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.