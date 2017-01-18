NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation has determined that an 85-year-old New York City woman was strangled before her corpse was placed in plastic bags and left inside her home for five months.
The medical examiner’s office says Erika Kraus-Breslin died of “homicidal asphyxia, including neck compression.”
Kraus-Breslin’s grandson Christopher Fuhrer was arrested in October on improper burial and other charges. Police say he told them he wrapped her body in bags and used air fresheners and a fan to mask the smell of decomposition.
Police said at the time that the death didn’t appear to be suspicious.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
No one has been charged with killing her.
Authorities say Fuhrer feared he’d become homeless after she died.
Fuhrer’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request Wednesday for comment on the case.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.