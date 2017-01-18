NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation has determined that an 85-year-old New York City woman was strangled before her corpse was placed in plastic bags and left inside her home for five months.

The medical examiner’s office says Erika Kraus-Breslin died of “homicidal asphyxia, including neck compression.”

Kraus-Breslin’s grandson Christopher Fuhrer was arrested in October on improper burial and other charges. Police say he told them he wrapped her body in bags and used air fresheners and a fan to mask the smell of decomposition.

Police said at the time that the death didn’t appear to be suspicious.

No one has been charged with killing her.

Authorities say Fuhrer feared he’d become homeless after she died.

Fuhrer’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request Wednesday for comment on the case.