MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — A wolverine has been recorded on an Idaho Fish and Game camera near McCall in west-central Idaho as part of a four-state study to determine where the elusive mammals live.

The agency reported Friday that a remote camera recorded at least one wolverine earlier this winter feeding on a deer leg attached to a tree about 12 miles northeast of McCall.

Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington state are taking part in the study to find out if the animals that look like small bears with big claws can be reintroduced to some regions to boost their numbers.

An estimated 300 wolverines live in the four states, and officials want to know how they travel between mountain ranges.

The study is using remote cameras and copper brushes to collect DNA.