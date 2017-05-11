TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Six witnesses have testified that an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by a white Oklahoma police officer didn’t say or do anything indicating he posed a threat to officers at the scene.
A police officer who was inside a police helicopter hovering overhead last September described 40-year-old Terence Crutcher as looking “like a bad dude” who “could be on something.” Moments later, Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby shot Crutcher.
Officer Michael Richert’s statement outraged Crutcher’s family, who said it indicated racial bias. Richert told prosecutors Wednesday he “had no idea” if Crutcher was on something when he was shot.
Prosecutors charged Shelby with manslaughter, saying she overreacted when she fatally shot Crutcher because he was obeying her commands.
Shelby has pleaded not guilty. Her trial continues Thursday.
