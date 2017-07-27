MOSCOW, Idaho — Witnesses say it was a game of Russian roulette that led to the death of 18-year-old Tim Reeves while he and friends were camping in Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reports friends who were on the camping trip told the court that after a night of alcohol and marijuana use, 17-year-old Keagan Tennant was holding a rifle and pointing it at Reeves, who in return was holding a silver Smith and Wesson revolver and aiming it at Tennant. A witness says Reeves began using racial slurs toward Tennant before he fired and killed Reeves the morning of July 17.

Witnesses say the other defendant, 18-year-old Matthew McKetta, was not at the campsite at the time of Reeves’ death. They say he was getting his father’s utility vehicle for hunting, which was eventually used to try to hide Reeves’ body.

