BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A former teacher has testified that the mother of a 22-month-old boy appeared surprised after learning her son was not at a daycare; the toddler was actually in a hot SUV, where he would die.

Multiple news outlets report Michelle Gray testified Thursday that the toddler’s mother Leanna Taylor was “confused” and seemed “frantic” when realizing her son Cooper Harris was not at the Little Apron Academy daycare in 2014.

Prosecutors say Justin Ross Harris intentionally killed Cooper by leaving him for hours in a vehicle parked his workplace in Cobb County, outside Atlanta. Cooper’s lawyers called the death accidental.

Harris faces life in prison if convicted of murder.

Pretrial publicity prompted the trial’s move to Brunswick, 275 miles from the Atlanta suburbs.