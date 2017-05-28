AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A witness to a deadly head-on train collision 11 months ago in the Texas Panhandle told federal investigators the ensuing blast looked “like the Hindenburg” airship famous in film and photos when it blew up in 1937.
The Amarillo Globe-News reports (http://bit.ly/2qpdag8 ) documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board include witness comments and an interview with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe investigator who spoke with the only crew member to survive the June 28, 2016, crash. The crew member thought the train conductor was behind him when he jumped from the train after it collided with another BNSF train. The conductor was among three people killed.
The NTSB has yet to release its final report. A preliminary report says the train ignored light signals before striking the oncoming train.
Information from: Amarillo Globe-News, http://www.amarillo.com
