The former president has leased part of his family’s farmland for solar panels that can power more than half of Plains, the Georgia town that shaped his image

PLAINS, Ga. — The solar panels — 3,852 of them — shimmered above 10 acres of Jimmy Carter’s soil where peanuts and soybeans used to grow. The panels moved almost imperceptibly with the sun. And they could power more than half of Plains, the town from which Carter rose from obscurity to the presidency.

Nearly 38 years after Carter installed solar panels at the White House, only to see them removed during Ronald Reagan’s administration, the former president is leasing part of his family’s farmland for a project that is cutting-edge and homespun. It is, Carter and energy experts said, a small-scale effort that could hold lessons for other pockets of pastoral America in an age of climate change and political rancor.

Carter’s project, years in the making, has come into operation at a dizzying moment for renewable-energy advocates. Although solar-power consumption has more than doubled in the United States since 2013, President Trump has expressed skepticism about the costs of such energy sources, and he has pledged to revive the nation’s languishing coal industry. Yet in some of the rural areas where Trump enjoys substantial support, renewable-energy projects have emerged as important economic forces.

“I hope that we’ll see a realization on the part of the new administration that one of the best ways to provide new jobs — good-paying and productive and innovative jobs — is through the search for renewable sources of energy,” Carter, 92, said in an interview at his former high school. “I haven’t seen that happen yet, but I’m still hoping for that.”

Although Carter, now decades removed from the night in February 1977 when he donned a cardigan sweater and spoke of the country’s “energy problem,” remains a keen student of energy policy, the solar project is also an extension of his legacy in Plains.

Carter has long shaped Plains, where he is known as “Mr. Jimmy,” and the Sunday school teacher’s grin — in snapshots, in paintings and in caricature on Christmas ornaments and a 13-foot peanut statue — is hard to miss. The presidential seal graces welcome signs, which are illuminated, fittingly, by solar electricity, and the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site has attracted more than 1.6 million visitors since 1988.

The solar project on Carter’s land, which feeds into Georgia Power’s grid and earns the former first family less than $7,000 annually, did not need to be large to serve much of Plains, population 683 or so. It began when a solar firm, SolAmerica, approached Carter’s grandson, Jason, about the possibility of installing panels

‘Because of Jimmy Carter’

The former president, who was 11 when his boyhood home got running water after his father installed a windmill, did not need convincing and became deeply involved with the project, writing notes in the margins of the lease agreement and visiting the site regularly.

Jason Carter said his grandfather regularly sent pictures of the construction on the farmland, which he often passed during walks with his wife, Rosalynn.

“When I told people we were getting solar panels, they said, ‘In Plains?’ ” said Jan Williams, who runs the Plains Historic Inn and helps to organize Carter’s regular Sunday school classes, which remain a draw for tourists. “They say, ‘Well, that’s because of Jimmy Carter.’ It is because of Jimmy Carter. Plains is all because of Jimmy Carter.”

The Plains project, limited in size, according to Carter and SolAmerica, because of what existing infrastructure could handle, is far from the first solar effort in Georgia. But it is among the highest-profile projects in a state where, after years of reluctance, regulators have demanded that the predominant utility company place a greater emphasis on solar power.

In this state and in other parts of the country where many residents are unconvinced of climate change, renewable-energy supporters have often tailored their pitches to focus on economic benefits. A plurality of Georgia’s electric-generation jobs are in solar, according to the Energy Department.

“The old politicized arguments about renewable energy being for coastal liberals just don’t play anymore in parts of the country where they’re experiencing firsthand the economic benefits of renewable-energy development and job creation,” said Jodie Van Horn, director of the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign, which pushes U.S. cities to commit to entirely renewable-energy offerings.

A Trump effect?

Trump’s ascension has placed new pressure on renewable-energy boosters. Although Trump has pledged to promote a policy that would “make full use of our domestic energy sources, including traditional and renewable-energy sources,” he has proudly depicted himself as a champion of coal.

Stan Wise, chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, which has no Democratic members, said he expected solar to endure, in part because it had “found its niche.”

“It may not grow as quickly in this country without benefit of federal government assistance, but I think if you leave these entities alone, whether it’s coal or gas or solar, they’ll find their way if they’re right in your state,” said Wise, who noted that Georgia Power had, after a bidding process, accepted Carter’s proposal to participate in a solar program it runs.

But Trump’s views have alarmed Carter.

“I’m afraid — and hope that I’m wrong — that Trump might do the same thing that Ronald Reagan did and say we can be sufficient ourselves without renewable energy,” Carter said. “But I hope he doesn’t do that.”